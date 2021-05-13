Kwara gov felicitates with Muslims at Eid, urges national unity

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahmanAbdulRazaq, hascongratulated theMuslim communityonthecelebration of the Eid-el-Fitri, praying to the Almighty Allah to reward the faithful for the Ramadan fast and their devotions, almsgivingbefore, duringand after the holy month. In a statement ahead of the Eid today, the governor said: “I felicitate the Muslim community worldwide, espe-cially in Kwara State on the successful completion of the Ramadhan fast 1442 AH and the Eid-ul-Fitri following it. “The month affordedthe faithful another rare opportunity of spiritual rejuvenation through fasting, devotion, leniency and kindnesstowardstheweak.”
