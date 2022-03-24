Kwara gov gets second term boost

Women in their numbers have thrown their weight behind the second term bid of Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Convener, Kwara women for AA, Hajia Kuburat Abdullateef, said they are interested in good governance and who governs them. She said: Gathered before you women of Kwara State.

We are drawn from different backgrounds. Many of us here are not card-carrying members of any political party. “However, we make no pretense of our strong interest in governance and all issues that may affect us as women and our children and it is, for this reason, we are interested in the policy choice of any government, national, state or local.” Abdullateef said in the last two years they have seen a deliberate effort by AbdulRazaq to mainstream gender inclusion in governance. She said: “No administration in the modern history of Nigeria has done so well to bring women to the decision-making table. We saw this in cabinet composition where he gave 56.25 per cent cabinet positions to women as well as in headships of government agencies and parastatals.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...