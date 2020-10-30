News

Kwara gov greets Muslims at Eid-el-Maulud

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday felicitated with the Muslim community on the commemoration of the epochal birth of Prophet Muhammad, saying that the occasion again called for deeper reflections within the human race.

“The birth of Prophet Muhammad and his rise to prophet-hood some 40 years after, changed the course of human history and civilisation forever. The commemoration of the day serves as another reminder to everyone about how best to lead an impactful life for the good of humanity,” the governor said in a statement. “As the Muslim community commemorates the birth of the prophet, it is important that we take full advantage of what the noble messenger of God bequeathed to humanity in law, ethics, manners and relationships with fellow human beings. As remarkably said by one of the virtuous predecessors, successful indeed are those who make the Prophet their life coach. “I therefore join the rest of the world to congratulate all Muslims on the Maulid Nabiyy and urge everyone to reflect on the lessons of his birth and life.

