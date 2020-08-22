Kwara gov greets Muslims on new Hijrah Year 1442

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has congratulated the Muslim community especially in Kwara State on the dawn of a new Islamic (calendar) year 1442 AH, praying the God Almighty to let the year bring ease and an end to the siege imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), the apex umbrella body for Muslims in the country, has declared Friday August 21st the first day of Muharram 1442 AH — a commemoration of the official migration of Prophet Muhammad and the nascent Muslim community from Makkah to Madinah.

Like this: Like Loading...