Kwara gov hails women's commitment

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has congratulated women worldwide on the occasion of International Women’s Day. He commended their grit, resilience and commitment to a world that works for all.

 

“Whether as a girl child, wife or mother, a woman is acknowledged for being hard-working, kind, resilient, supportive and generally committed to efforts to build a society that is conducive for all”, the Governor said in a statement.

 

The statement is coming on the heels of plans by the state government to officially domesticate the State Action Plan (SAP) on the National Policy on Women, Peace and Security which calls for improved inclusion of women in peace building processes.

 

