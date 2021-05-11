Metro & Crime

Kwara Gov inaugurates cabinet, charges them to be exemplary

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has sworn in 10 Commissioners and one Special Adviser, charging them to be “exemplary, prudent, creative, and team players.”
The governor also immediately assigned portfolios to the cabinet members.
The cabinet members sworn in are: Senior Ibrahim Suleiman from Ilorin West local government area (Tertiary Education); Arinola Fatimoh Lawal from Ilorin East (Enterprise); Aliyu Kora Sabo from Baruten (Energy); Aliyu Mohammed Saifudeen from Kaiama (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs); Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu from Moro (Works and Transport); Mariam Ahmed Hassana from Patigi (Special Duties); Raji Razaq from Ekiti (Health).
Others are: Wahab Femi Agbaje from Offa (Water Resources); Remilekun Oluwatobi Banigbe from Isin (Environment); and Deborah Aremu from Irepodun (Women Affairs and Social Development).
The governor also inaugurated Mallam Attahiru Ibrahim (Patigi) as Special Adviser on Youths and Sports.
At the brief ceremony held in the Government House Ilorin on Tuesday, AbdulRazaq charged the cabinet members to key into the administration’s commitment to serve the people of the state who “expect so much from us and want a clean break from the past.”

