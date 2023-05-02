Kwara Gov Inaugurates Electoral, Fiscal Responsibility Commissions

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated the state Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC), charging them to discharge their duties in accordance with the oaths of their offices.

He also swore in the Chairman and members of the Kwara State Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC).

The members of the KWSIEC include Okala Baba (Chairman); Edret Sabi Abel; Engr. Hassan Taiye Salam; Gbadeyan Gbadura Yomi; Ndama Al-hassan; Saka Balikis Kehinde; and Engr. Abdullah Janet Amudat (members).

While the FRC members are Abubakar Abdullahi Uthman (Chairman); Oyedun Juliana Funke (member); Yusuf AbdulGaniyu Aremu (member); and Abdul Gana Lukpada (member).

The Governor said the inauguration of the KWSIEC officially kicks off the process to conduct the local government elections in the state.

He said: “Today’s inauguration of the chairman and members of the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) officially kicks off the process for the conduct of the local government elections in the state.

“I charge all of you to consider this as an important duty to our state. I also assure you of our full support to conduct the local government polls, which would usher in new leadership specifically for grassroots development.

“I urge you to discharge your duties in accordance with your oath of office. It is also important for you to properly engage with all the stakeholders in the electoral process, especially the political parties and the populace.”

AbdulRazaq enjoined members of the FRC to operate within the confines of the law, noting this will help to promote fiscal discipline, accountability, and effective service delivery to the people of the state.

At the event were Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; members of the State House of Assembly led by the Speaker Rt. Hon Salihu Yakubu Danladi; State Chief Judge Justice Abiodun Ayodele Adebara; Grand Kadi Shariah Court of Appeal Justice AbdulLateef Kamaldeen; Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof Mamman Saba Jibril; Head of Service Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole; other cabinet members; and some family members of the appointees, among others.

Jibril, for his part, charged all the appointees to make discipline, sincerity, and dedication to duties their watchwords, saying their appointments were based on their good credentials.

“You are fortunate to be appointed by the Executive Governor of Kwara State to your respective posts. It is not far from the fact that you are of good character and that you have been contributing positively to the success of this state,” he said.

Abubakar Abdullahi Uthman and Okala Baba, in their separate remarks, thanked the Governor for giving them the opportunity to serve in those capacities and promised not to let Kwarans down.