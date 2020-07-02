News

Kwara gov inaugurates post-COVID-19 recovery committee

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has inaugurated a seven-man commitee on Action Recovery Economic Stimulus Programme for Results (CARES) aimed at mitigating the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable groups and medium and small scale enterprises in the state.
The committee, a World Bank-backed initiative, was inaugurated on Tuesday in Ilorin, the state capital.
Members of the committee were the Commissioner for Finance and Planning, Finance and Planning/Team Leader (CARES), Oyeyemi Olasumbo Florence; Commissioner for Enterprise, Femi Agbaje; Technical Assistant on Agriculture to the Governor Abdulqowiy A. Olododo; Senior Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Affairs, Oloruntoyosi Thomas; KWASSIP’s Anchor, Mohammed Brimah; Head of Irrigation/Water Resources, MARD, Dr Busari Toyin Isiaka and Acting State Project Coordinator, FADAMA Adam Abdullahi.
Represented at the inauguration by the Finance Commissioner, Governor AbdulRazaq called for diligence and dedication while carrying out the assignment. He added that the objective of the programme was to ensure protection of livelihood and food security for the poor and vulnerable families.
He said the programme also sought to facilitate quick recovery of local economic activities through increasing cash transfers, food security and food supply chains for poor households, and enhance the capabilities of MSEs in the state.
The Nigeria CARES Programme is a World Bank-Assisted Programme for Results targeted at existing and newly vulnerable households, their food supply chains, and micro and small enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

