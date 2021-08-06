Kwara gov laments gaps in education

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday lamented what he called the ‘huge gaps’ in the education sector in the state. The governor spoke in Ilorin at the ‘Kwara Education Futures Summit’ in the state. He said the recent census of schools in four local government areas of the state revealed that 41 per cent of the teachers were absent from their duty posts. “Huge gaps still exist, for instance, our recent school census across four local government areas show that 41 per cent of our teachers are absent at their duty posts.”

Like this: Like Loading...