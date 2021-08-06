Kwara gov laments gaps in education

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday lamented what he called the ‘huge gaps’ in the education sector in the state. The governor spoke in Ilorin at the ‘Kwara Education Futures Summit’ in the state. He said the recent census of schools in four local government areas of the state revealed that 41 per cent of the teachers were absent from their duty posts. “Huge gaps still exist, for instance, our recent school census across four local government areas show that 41 per cent of our teachers are absent at their duty posts.”
US places Cuba back on terrorism sponsor list
The US has placed Cuba back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, citing the communist country’s backing of Venezuela. President Donald Trump’s administration made the announcement just days before he leaves the White House, the BBC reports. President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on January 20, has previously said he wants to […]
Presidency dissociates Buhari from Daura’s views on rotational presidency
The Presidency has dissociated President Muhammadu Buhari from the views expressed by his nephew, Malam Mamman Daura, on rotation of the position of the nation’s president between the Northern and Southern parts of the country. Last week Daura was reported to have called for the abolition of rotational presidency asking for prioritization of merit in […]
Tension in Onitsha over bombing of Onitsha main market
Security has been beefed up around various markets over an alleged bombing of the Onitsha market by unknown gunmen. New Telegraph gathered that the government of Ansmbra State had directed that security be beefed up around all markets in the state. To this end, msrkets in the state had been provided with necceeary gadgets […]
