Kwara Gov launches KWASSIP Command Centre

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has affirmed that thousands of lives are being touched with the social investment programme of his administration which targets the vulnerable and the poor.

AbdulRazaq, while launching the automated command centre for the social safety net of the administration on Tuesday in Ilorin, the state capital, said the programme has proven to be impactful for petty traders and vulnerable groups,

hailing President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the safety net programme from which Kwara State had borrowed a leaf and is now occupying a choice place in national rating and among development agencies.

The governor said every beneficiary of the programme — which is currently the largest social safety net by any state government in the country — has a unique identity which is verifiable.

He said: “We are making real impact with the programme. You can imagine a woman with a net worth of N2,000 and you are giving her N10,000 to scale up her business. Most of our people in the hinterlands could not get credit facilities. So, they are happy getting the money to support themselves.

“In cities, you can think that N10,000 is too small but when you go to the hinterlands, you will see how it changes lives. N10,000 means a lot of money in our villages and among the poor. So, I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for introducing social investment programmes. It is a safety net. A lot of people are benefitting from the safety net we are replicating in Kwara.

“We are here again to launch the KWASSIP command centre. Before the election when I heard about the federal government’s social investment programmes, I followed the Vice President to launch the programme in Kwara and we went to the market and I could see the real impact.

“The World Bank has also adopted the programme under its CARES programme. This is being replicated in other countries. We all saw the impact of the programme during COVID-19 lockdown. Imagine there was no such programme?”

