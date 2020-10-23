Kwara gov, leaders of thought, others meet on security

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday continued his statewide briefing on the socioeconomic and security situation of the state, urging the citizenry to join hands with the government to calm frayed nerves and ensure that the country was not brought down.

The meeting came barely two days after the governor held a similar parley with first class traditional rulers in the state, and a week after holding a state security council meeting on the goings-on in the state and across the country.

“It is time to speak with one voice that we should resolve our grievances without burning down the country. The #EndSARS protests started well and the protesters were within their rights to express their grievances. However, all indications point to the fact that what started as a peaceful protest has been hijacked by some other interests,” he told dozens of APC and leaders of thought at the Government House, Ilorin.

“We need to ensure that our state remains peaceful as it has been. The protest here has been very peaceful and I even joined them, except for a pocket of unfortunate incidents, which are now under control. Now is the time to disallow persons with selfish interests from causing harm to our country. Let us speak to our younger ones to give peace a chance. We should not bring down our country. I urge you to use your influence to talk to the people on the imperative of peace.”

He referenced how nations like Liberia, Libya and Egypt and Syria had not recovered from their civil wars which crippled their economies and rendered their citizens as refugees in other countries of the world.

“We really do not want something like this to happen to us,” AbdulRazaq said

