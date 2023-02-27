2023 Elections News

Kwara Gov Leads Victorious APC Team To Emir Of Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq has led a thank-you-visit of his All Progressives Congress (APC) team to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari following the landslide victory the party recorded in the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

On the Governor’s delegation were the Turaki of Ilorin and Senator-elect for Kwara Central, Mallam Saliu Mustapha; House of Representatives members-elect Ahmad Yinka Aluko and Mukhtar Shagaya; cabinet members; and other party chieftains.

The delegation also commiserated with the Emir on the death of his cousin, Alhaja Maryam Alarape Belgore, a princess of the Ilorin Emirate.

AbdulRazaq said the visit was for dual purposes of appreciating the respected monarch for his fatherly support for the party and condoling with him on the passing of Alhaja Belgore.

He said the Emir’s prayers and fatherly support in the run-up to the polls assisted the state to record a peaceful process.

“We are here this afternoon to condole with Your Royal Highness over the loss of Hajia Maryam Alarape Belgore who died yesterday. May Allah grant her eternal peace,” the Governor said.

“We have also come to thank you for your prayers and the peaceful environment in which the elections were conducted, and the outcome of the elections. We will continue to seek your prayers and leadership.

“I must say in the whole of Nigeria today this is the first homage being paid by any candidate who has won the election. Your star will continue to shine. We will continue to pray for you and look forward to your leadership as the number one leader in the state and the Chairman of the state Council of Chiefs.”

He sought the Emir’s continuous guidance over the coming Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

“On the forthcoming elections, we also pray for your guidance and support. Whatever the outcome of the elections we know it has your blessing and rubber stamp. We thank your Royal Highness,” he added.

Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for his part, sought God’s guidance and wisdom for the newly elected senator and House of Rep members, as they await their inauguration later this year.

He also prayed to God to equally grant AbdulRazaq and other candidates of the party success in the polls slated for March 11, reiterating that the Governor has performed wonderfully well to deserve a re-election.

Mustapha and Aluko, in their separate remarks, also eulogised the traditional ruler for standing by them to succeed at the polls and solicited the same for the next electoral exercise in the state.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles

Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

Kanu was abducted, not arrested –IPOB

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu was abducted by the Nigerian government and not arrested and extradited as reported in many news bulletins. This was contained in a press statement signed by the spokesman of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful who promised to expose details of the abduction […]
News

Osinbajo: FG will effectively deal with Southern Kaduna crisis

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Muhammadu Buhari administration will not sweep the major issues underlying the crisis in Southern Kaduna under the carpet, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said. Professor Osinbajo gave the assurance on Thursday during a special conversation featuring him and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association […]
News

Ohanaeze salutes Asagba of Asaba, Edozien @97

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

The Pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo at the weekend joins the good people of Delta State and numerous well-wishers to celebrate His Royal Majesty, Prof. Joseph Chike Edozien, CFR, Asagba of Asaba as he turned 97 years on July 28.   While describing him as a “quintessential Igbo persona,” Ohanaeze said the royal father […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica