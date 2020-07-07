Metro & Crime

Kwara gov loses Chief of Staff

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kwara State, Aminu Adisa Logun, is dead.
A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said: “Logun, an industrialist, a public intellectual, and an elder statesman, died Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19. He died only a few hours after the test of his result returned positive.”
The statement added: “The entire government and the people of Kwara State have lost an outstanding public servant who diligently served the state at various times, including as Chief of Staff to the Governor from June 7, 2019 until he returned to his Lord.
“The governor has declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the late Chief of Staff.
“The governor commiserates with the family of the late Chief of Staff and the entire Ilorin Emirate for this tragic development.
“We pray the Almighty Allah to grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.
“Details about his janazah will be made public by the family and the government in due course.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Another journalist beaten in Imo over news report

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

Barely three weeks after a local publisher in Imo State was beaten up by thugs loyal to a lawmaker in the State House of Assembly, another journalist, Ike Nwosu was on Tuesday beaten black and blue by thugs allegedly loyal to the lawmaker for Oguta state constituency, Hon. Frank Ugboma. Ike Nwosu, who reports for […]
Metro & Crime

Flood destroys property, renders many homeless in Oyo, as Makinde promises palliatives

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Sequel to the ravaging effects of the heavy rain that fell on Tuesday evening in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and its environs, which rendered many people homeless and property destroyed, the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, paid an on- the-spot-assessment visit to the communities affected. Worst hit among the communities that the […]
Metro & Crime

Covid-19 Fight: Kwara lauds public support

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State government has lauded corporate bodies and individuals for their invaluable contributions towards the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.   The Deputy Governor and Chairman Kwara State Covid-19 Technical Committee, Mr Kayode Alabi, thanked the donors while receiving the donation of two motorised modular fumigators by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: