Kwara gov loses father

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR), father of Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is dead. He passed on at the age of 93 in Abuja.

The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, was reported to have died peacefully at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 25.

The first lawyer from the Northern Region is survived by his 90-year-old wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children and grandchildren.

Arrangements for his interment, according to Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, will be announced by the family shortly.

Like this: Like Loading...