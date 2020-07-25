Metro & Crime

Kwara gov loses father

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

 

Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR), father of Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is dead. He passed on at the age of 93 in  Abuja.
The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, was reported to have died peacefully at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 25.
The first lawyer from the Northern Region is survived by his 90-year-old wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children and grandchildren.
Arrangements for his interment, according to Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, will be announced by the family shortly.

Reporter

