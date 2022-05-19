News

Kwara gov, Makinde inaugurate 76.6km Ogbomoso-Iseyin Road

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, alongside his Kwara State counterpart, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday inaugurated the construction of the 76.67 kilometres Ogbomoso-Fapote-Iseyin Road, where he stated that the project is of economic importance to both Oyo and Kwara states.

The project connects Ogbomoso, which is less than 30 minutes from Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, to Iseyin, a city in Oke Ogun zone of Oyo State, which also shares a boundary with Kwara. Speaking at the ceremony, AbdulRazaq lauded Makinde for thinking outside the box. The event had in attendance a former Military Administrator of Oyo and Ogun states, Major-General Oladayo Popoola, member representing Iseyin/Kajola/ Itesiwaju/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Hon. Shina Peller, top government functionaries of the Oyo State government and leading traditional rulers in Ogbomoso zone.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted AbdulRazaq as saying that the project is an economic road and a greenfield project, adding that the road would impact the economy of Oyo State and also be of benefit to Kwara State.

 

