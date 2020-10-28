Kwara gov parleys owners of businesses affected in looting

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, yesterday met with owners of businesses affected in last Friday’s looting of public and private properties in the state, assuring them of government’s support to get them back on stream. Governor AbdulRazaq had earlier announced a N500 million recovery fund to assist businesses affected in the incident. In a meeting with owners of the businesses, the governor urged them to register on the state’s website as they had earlier been advised, adding that modalities had been put in place to ensure that only people with genuine cases benefitted from the gesture.

“Your sector is really important to this government. That is why we decided to engage you when we saw what happened to bring you back as quickly as possible,” he said, reiterating that small and medium scale businesses were key to economic development. “On our part, we have the modalities for what we want to do. That is why we asked you to go to the website and fill the form. We mentioned a number as the amount to assist you. It could be more than that.

It may be lower than that. But that is the benchmark. When we look at the data you send in and your claims, we will decide who to give grant to and those we will give interestfree loan to. “We are also talking to one or two banks to make funds available for interest-free loans, with long term repayment plans.” He condemned the attempts to politicise the incident from some quarters, adding that whatever political ambitions anyone may have were achievable only in a stable and peaceful environment. Commissioner for Communications, Harriet Afolabi- Oshatimehin, also sympathised with the business owners and assured them of government’s support to get back to business.

“The incident is of great concern to the government. Such habits are not known in our state, Kwara. The government will continue to engage the affected business owners on the appropriate method of securing the assistance of the state government,” she said.

