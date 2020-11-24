News

Kwara gov presents staffs of office to new monarchs

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said traditional institutions are great enablers of cohesion, peace and socioeconomic and political development in any society.

 

The governor spoke in Ilorin while presenting staff of office to two traditional rulers in the state, the Olupako of Share, Oba Haruna Olawale Suleiman and the Olusin of Ijara-Isin, Oba Ajibola Ademola Julius.

 

Governor AbdulRazaq urged traditional institutions to support the government in its campaign to mobilise the citizenry for peace, unity and development of not just Kwara State, but also the entire country.

 

The governor said his administration was committed to its pledge to honouring and supporting traditional institutions at all times, adding that the government’s relationship with the institution was guided by fairness and respect.

 

“As an administration, we followed the rules and respected the traditions and culture of the affected communities in the emergence of the new monarchs without undue interference. To the glory of God, their royal highnesses are the popular choices of their people.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

