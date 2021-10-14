Kwara gov promises more investments in 2022

Kwara State Governor Abdul- Rahman Abdul- Razaq has said his administration will continue its investment in education and healthcare, rural development and workers in 2022. AbdulRazaq said this at the 2022 budget policy direction meeting in Ilorin.

He said: “These priorities, among others, are what would form the basis of resource allocation in the new fiscal year. And these are clearly spelt out in the fiscal strategic statement that has been developed to guide allocation of resources and procedures for preparing the 2022 budget.”

The meeting was attended by members of the House of Assembly led by Deputy Speaker Raphael Adetiba, cabinet members and others. AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his deputy Kayode Alabi, said the administration would in 2022 focus on completion of ongoing infrastructural projects and commencement of new ones. The governor said: “The administration will focus on the completion of ongoing infrastructural projects and commencement of new ones.

These include the innovation hub, visual arts centre, garment production factory, the two campuses of Kwara State University in Osi and Ilesha Baruba; the 33km Ilesha-Baruba-Gwanara road; cottage industries; and a few others. “Attention will be on industrialisation and widening of the economic and revenue base through investments in and support for small and medium scale enterprises. These huge investments in SMEs, as would be made in the new fiscal year, will create thousands of jobs, widen the tax net, and reduce poverty. These ultimately will lead to economic diversification.” AbdulRazaq added that allocations to various MDAs in the 2022 budget would be guided by the strategic policies of the Kwara State Economic Sustainability and Delivery Plan (KW-ESDP) 2021-2024.

