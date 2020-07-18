Kwara gov promises to assist private school owners

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has pledged to offer interest-free loan and grants to private school owners to be able to pay their workers and prevent massive loss of job in the sub-sector. AbdulRazaq said he would “not be blind to the plight” of any Kwaran, including proprietors and workers in private schools in the state, who he acknowledged have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the closure of schools and some other businesses. “The government will, therefore, consider your request for grants or loan, which of course would be interestfree. We can do that as we did for ‘transport’ workers.”
Related Articles
NGO asks Niger to increase funding for malaria
T he Niger State government has been urged to increase funding for malaria interventions if it must attain improved service delivery across all Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs). While lamenting that carrying out malaria interventions amidst COVID-19 pandemic presented several challenges, State Coordinator, Civil Society in Malaria Control, Immunisation and Nutrition (ACOMIN), Olasunkanmi Kalejaiye, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why we didn’t celebrate Oshiomhole’s sack, by Ondo Govt
Ondo State Government yesterday described as mischievous a report making the rounds that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state jubilate over the removal of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman by the Court of Appeal. Instead, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo during a press briefing emphasized that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Misconduct: PSC dismisses 10 officers, demotes 8 others
The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday, dismissed 10 senior officers from the Force over alleged cases of misconduct. The commission also reduced the rank of eight others over related offences. Head, Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the commission took the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)