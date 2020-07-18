Kwara gov promises to assist private school owners

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has pledged to offer interest-free loan and grants to private school owners to be able to pay their workers and prevent massive loss of job in the sub-sector. AbdulRazaq said he would “not be blind to the plight” of any Kwaran, including proprietors and workers in private schools in the state, who he acknowledged have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the closure of schools and some other businesses. “The government will, therefore, consider your request for grants or loan, which of course would be interestfree. We can do that as we did for ‘transport’ workers.”

