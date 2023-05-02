News

Kwara Gov Promises To Prioritise Workers’ Welfare

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of workers and protect the interest of labour unions in the state, acknowledging their support before and during the last general election.

Speaking at yesterday’s May Day celebration in Ilorin, the governor congratulated the workers and the labour leaders on the occasion, a day he said is “grounded in the progressive and noble values of the global workforce, including in Nigeria.

“Great workers; this administration is your own and it will always be your own. We owe our recent election victory to God Almighty, to you the great workers and to all of the people of our state who stood for the collective aspiration of placing Kwara on a path of steady, inclusive growth and collective prosperity that we represent,” he said.

“I thank you very much. I reassure you that we will not drop the ball. We will continue to prioritise your welfare while also creating an environment for collective growth.”

