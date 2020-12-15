Kwara gov reiterates commitment to inclusive development

Ilorin The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment to the spreading of development to all the nooks and crannies of the state and ensuring that no part is deprived of government presence at the various levels.

The governor gave the remarks while addressing fellows of the path-finding Countryside Emerging Leaders Fellowship (CELF) programme, the brainchild of Lawal Olohungbebe-led HassimInitiativeforCommunity Advancementandsupported bytheHannisInstituteforDevelopment Studies.

Represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said CELF aligns with his vision to create an environment that would allow for talents to thrive, commending the initiators for their foresight and commitment to the growth of young people.

“We are committed to bringing development to every part of Kwara State rather than focusing attention on just the urban areas,” he said, urging the fellows to bedeterminedtoattaingreatness in life and not see their backgroundsorplace of birth as a barrier to succeed in any human endeavour.

“The fact that you are from rural communities must not be a barrier to attaining greatness in life. What you have learnt from this fellowship programme should inspire you to achieve success anywhere you are.

Be ready to break barriers anywhere you find yourself,” he admonished.

The governor announced a personal donation of N1 million for the purchase of smart phones for the 32 fellows to aid their online mentoring programmes and connection with one another.

“We recognise what you are doing for the fellows and, by extension, for the state,” AbdulRazaq added, referring to the organisers of the fellowship.

