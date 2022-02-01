Kwara gov reiterates support for security agencies

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening existing cordial relationships between personnel of the armed forces and civilians in the state.

He also commended their efforts alongside other sister agencies to protect the national territorial integrity and check criminality and keep the state peaceful.

AbdulRazaq spoke at the 2021 edition of the Nigerian Army/West Africa Social Activities (WASA), organised by 22 Armoured Brigade Sobi in conjunction with the Army Institute of Science and Education Technology in Sobi, Ilorin.

