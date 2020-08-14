Kwara gov slashes tuition at IVTEC, urges youths to embrace technology

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday held a virtual meeting with young people drawn from across the state, urging them to embrace technology to cope with the new economy, while also explaining the various youth-centric initiatives of his administration. In a zoom meeting attended by dozens of the citizens to commemorate the International Youth Day, AbdulRazaq said investments in new skills and new technology were the major preoccupation of his administration. He announced the slashing of tuition fees for two major courses at the International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC) Centre Ajase-Ipo, a decision he took to allow as many Kwara youths as possible to access technical education and make them self-sustaining. The reduction in tuition affected only Kwara indigenes studying at the centre. While the tuition fee for the three-month-duration IVTEC Special Certificate Programme (SCP) had been cut from N50,000 to N35,000, the tuition for IVTEC National Innovation Diploma (NID) programme was reduced per session from N110,060.00 to N77,050.00 for prospective Kwara students. The tuition for the one year National Vocational Certificate (NVC) was also reduced from N75, 833.33 to N53,083.00. Governor AbdulRazaq acknowledged the call for downward review of tuition in other institutions, including the Kwara State University, but observed that the administration recognised the need to invest more in the school to attain certain heights and then determine the strategy to ease some burdens on the students

