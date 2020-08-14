Kwara gov slashes tuition at IVTEC, urges youths to embrace technology

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday held a virtual meeting with young people drawn from across the state, urging them to embrace technology to cope with the new economy, while also explaining the various youth-centric initiatives of his administration. In a zoom meeting attended by dozens of the citizens to commemorate the International Youth Day, AbdulRazaq said investments in new skills and new technology were the major preoccupation of his administration. He announced the slashing of tuition fees for two major courses at the International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC) Centre Ajase-Ipo, a decision he took to allow as many Kwara youths as possible to access technical education and make them self-sustaining. The reduction in tuition affected only Kwara indigenes studying at the centre. While the tuition fee for the three-month-duration IVTEC Special Certificate Programme (SCP) had been cut from N50,000 to N35,000, the tuition for IVTEC National Innovation Diploma (NID) programme was reduced per session from N110,060.00 to N77,050.00 for prospective Kwara students. The tuition for the one year National Vocational Certificate (NVC) was also reduced from N75, 833.33 to N53,083.00. Governor AbdulRazaq acknowledged the call for downward review of tuition in other institutions, including the Kwara State University, but observed that the administration recognised the need to invest more in the school to attain certain heights and then determine the strategy to ease some burdens on the students
Drama as senators scold Edo envoy nominee over 2019 primaries
There was a mild drama yesterday during the screening of ambassadorial nominees by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. Some senators scolded the nominee, representing Edo State, Barrister Yamah Mohammed Musa, for his role in the conduct of the 2019 primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the country. The committee, chaired by Senator […]
Group blames poor service, inhuman treatment from app firms
Over 5,000 practitioners in the Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private-owners Association (PEDPA) have complained over poor security systems and inhuman treatment from the ehailing application companies. They complained that some of the firms made service policies without due and diligent consultation with the practitioners. Its National Publicity Secretary, Joseph Olawale, said drivers were often subjected […]
We’ll complete Ebonyi International Airport in 2022, says Umahi
Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday said the International Airport under construction by his administration would be completed and full operations in 2022. He disclosed this at the project site, Onueke in Ezza south local government area of the state while inspecting the project. Umahi said: “This is 2020 we are looking at 2022 […]
