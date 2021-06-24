Kwara gov to unveil book on ‘O To Ge’

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, would on Saturday in Ilorin, the state capital, unveil a book titled; “Ó Tó Gé: How Kwara people took their destiny in their hands.” The book, it was gathered, was a compendium of the political history of Kwara State from its establishment in 1967 to the epochal political change as well as the inherent dynamics that snowballed into the epochal “Ó Tó Gé Movement” of 2019, resulting in a paradigm shift in the state. The book, written by Mr. Tony Oyeyiola, would be launched in Ilorin at 11am. Aside Governor Abdul- Razaq, other dignitaries expected at the event included Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu; Deputy Speaker, Adetiba- Olanrewaju Olalekan; APC National Chairmanship aspirant, Saliu Mustapha; Alhaji L. A. K. Jimoh; Mallam Lukman Mustapha and member representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke- Ero federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Raheem Olawuyi. Others were Chief Iyiola Oyedepo; Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin; Chairman Federal Character Commission, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka; Ambassador Yahayah Seriki; Lukman Mustapha; political office holders as well as other eminent personalities in and outside the state.
