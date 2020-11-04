Kwara Gov urges media to wage war against fake news

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has urged the media in Nigeria to vigorously fight fake news before the menace brings down the country.

AbdulRasaq made this call in Ilorin on Wednesday at the grand finale of the 2020 Press Week of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Kwara Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The governor, represented by his Commissioner for Communications, Mrs Harriet Afolabi-Oshartimehin, said that the events of the past weeks in the country had shown the danger of fake news and unverified or one-sided accounts of events.

This, he said, almost brought down the country as mobs descended on various public and private facilities.

“That the media was not spared in the melee underscores that fact that fake news and its purveyors constitute existential threats to everyone.

“There is therefore a need for all of us to face down this threat before it is too late”, he said.

The Kwara chief executive condemned in entirety the attacks on the media in different parts of the country particularly during the recent #EndSARS protest.

Nothing, the governor said, could justify violent attacks on anyone, much less the media which was doing a lot not only to deepen our democracy, but also to ensure that balanced and verified accounts of events in this era of fake news, alternative truth and ‘cancel culture’.

