Kwara governor commended for achievements in all sectors

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been lauded for his administration’s giant strides in all sectors of development, particularly health sector. The Chairman, Governing Council, College Nursing and Midwifery, Ilorin, Alhaja Folilat Folashade Salami and the Provost of the college, Imam Abubakar Ayinla, in a jointly signed statement, while congratulating the governor on his Leadership Award of Best Governor in Nigeria, noted that AbdulRazaq, who is the visitor to the college, has held the bull by the horn since his assumption of office in 2019, describing him as a divine gift to the state. The statement added that: “Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq is a silent achiever, political road master, super strategist and navigator extraordinary in administering the State of Harmony.

“With visible developmental projects on our campus, such as renovated classrooms, hostels, teaching aids, enabling environment for learning and research work plus accreditation of courses by the Nigerian Nursing Council in Abuja, the Governor is a man to beat when it comes to managing material and human resources. “We are indeed very proud of the recognition of your invaluable achievements dotting all sectors by the Leadership Newspaper Management in Abuja. “Be assured that are stoically focused in producing Nurses/ Midwives who are academically sound with good character that will compete with their contemporaries anywhere in the world.” The statement also commended the Governing Council Chairman and her team for their robust relationship with the College management, which has enhanced the progress of the institution

