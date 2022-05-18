Kwara: Governor rolls out the 1st phase KwaraLEARN

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, has reiterated that the kernel of his electoral campaign to the people of the state is to restore the dignity of the people, redeem the lost glory of the state on all fronts, ensure inclusive growth, and reposition the state for greatness and competitiveness.

This is as the governor said that at the heart of this is to enthrone quality education and human capital development, as a critical area for inclusive growth and upward social mobility in the knowledge economy.

Towards this end, he noted that delivering on this score, his administration has gotten the state off the UBEC blacklist and freed the state’s schools from WAEC sanctions, and progressively committing huge resources to rebuilding basic schools, as well as injecting new 4,700 competent teachers into the classrooms.

As part of major steps taken to transform the state’s education sector, Governor AbdulRazaq hinted that this week the state government would roll out the first phase of its administration’s flagship education transformative programme: Kwara Leading Education Achievement and Reform Now, tagged: KwaraLEARN.

According to him, the realisation of getting education right from the foundation would support the state government’s achievements in infrastructural development, agriculture, technology and social services, as well as open up new vistas of opportunities that will promote common good.

“Our flagship education programme takes the baton from pre-existing transformation programmes in Lagos and Edo states, both of which are local solutions already delivering value. We have understudied and have now made it fit for our own system here in Kwara State,” the governor said.

He added: “KwaraLEARN represents our vision for a stronger and more prosperous Kwara. A Kwara that is recognised in Nigeria and across West Africa as a leader in reforms that will deliver economic growth and more sustainable futures for our population. KwaraLEARN will transform all government primary schools across the state into powerful public schools, moving them from an analogue approach to one of digital transformation.

“This transformational approach to our education system will deliver radically improved outcomes for our children. That success will be seen quickly, giving this generation of children the potential to transform Kwara State.

“This is a lifetime investment that empowers teachers and gives public school pupils the best shot at 21st Century education with reverberating effects on learning outcomes and the future of the state. The KwaraLEARN programme affords our teachers the right digital tools to be at their best, while providing an electronic platform to make classrooms and schools transparent. The technology will monitor attendance and performance of pupils and teachers in all classrooms, offering continual support and feedback.”

Governor AbdulRazaq, who pointed out that as a new term begins, we are not just discussing how to improve our schools and classrooms; we are implementing new approaches and techniques.

While stressing that 3,500 teachers had been trained in the last few weeks in the use of new digital technology and proven pedagogical techniques designed to support them in delivering the best possible lessons to their students, he assured stakeholders that thousands more teachers are to be trained in the subsequent phase of the programme.

