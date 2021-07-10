News

Kwara gov’s anti party activities overflowing, says Lai Mohammed’s faction

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The crises rocking the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seems not to be over as the faction loyal to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, accused Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of anti party activities, while threatening to suspend him from the party. In a press conference in Ilorin, the state capital, addressed by the faction’s Legal Adviser, Oladimeji Mustapha, the party accused AbdulRazaq of, “running the affairs of Kwara State only with his family members and a few cronies, to the exclusion of the party and the people whose sweat and blood produced his electoral victory in 2019.

He said: “To everybody’s surprise, the governor’s lexicon of reward has been castigation, cheap blackmail, character assassination and incitement, against and among the leadership as well as rank and file of our party. “Governor AbdulRazaq’s actions, inactions and body language that are encapsulated in taciturnity, are loaded with aggressive hostility and pleasant insults to party elders and his imaginary adversaries.

“Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRasaq’s cup of injustice to party members and his anti party activities are overflowing and have reached an anticlimax, turning the party to rags and tatters.” Alluding to the ‘Otoge’ book unveiling where the governor accused some cabals in the party of cornering party funds meant for the 2019 elections in the state, Mustapha said: “We are put out of countenance by the governor’s display of incivility and the exposure of our party to public odium and disrepute by not exploring the party’s internal mechanism to address whatever issues in contention.

The governor was accused of polarising the party by floating a group called AA, sponsoring assault and battery on party leaders and members at a meeting, organised by the Registration Committee at State Banquet Hall, willfully preventing teeming masses from getting registered or get their membership revalidated, making inflammatory statements to embarrass Mohammed, among others. They advised the governor; “to desist from this anti party activities, otherwise, the party may have no option than to apply the provisions of Article 21 of the APC Constitution on him. We would not hesitate to keep the public posted as we make progress on the disciplinary exercise.”

