Kwara govt approves new master plan for Ilorin

A new master plan has been approved for Ilorin, the capital city of Kwara State, decades after the first and the last one was designed by former military regime of the late Brigadier-General David Bamigboye.The plan comes amid spiralling population growth and challenges of physical development and climate change in Nigeria’s 7th most populous city.

At a semi-virtual cabinet meeting held Thursday evening, the state Executive Council approved the award of contract for the design and implementation of a new master plan and subsequent training of relevant government agencies and students in the state-owned schools to a world class firm, Dar-Al-Handasah Consultants Limited, at the cost of N600 million for a duration of 15 months. The council awarded the contract after thoroughly debating a presentation by the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr. Rotimi Suleiman Iliasu, who explained that the ministry adopted selective tendering for the job owing to its technical nature.

