Kwara govt begins disbursement of Owo–Arugbo Monday

Kwara State Government will on Monday begin the disbursement of funds to beneficiaries of ‘Owo Arugbo’, the conditional cash transfer (CCT) component of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme. The scheme, targeted at giving succour to indigent and vulnerable adults of 60 years and above in the state, according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, has captured no fewer than 10,000 persons that would receive funds under this initiative. The statement reads: “After an initial enumeration of a total of 17,941 potential beneficiaries, a rigorous screening process took place for transparency and quality assurance. “The names generated were compared against the lists of beneficiaries of both the National Cash Transfer Programme (NCTP) in Kwara and the Special Grant Transfer (SGT) programme under the Youth Employment and Social Support (YESSO) to be sure only those who have not benefited from either of the two make it to the list of Owo Arugbo,” the statement quoted the anchor of the programme, Mohammed Brimah, as saying.
Related Articles
NCDC confirms 543 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 543 new COVID-19 infections in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency, announced this in its update on Wednesday, also confirmed eight new deaths, increasing the number of fatalities from 805 to 813. However, the recovery rate rose from 15,677 to 15,815. […]
3 burnt to death in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident
Three persons were yesterday burnt to death in an accident involving a pick up van around Danco filling station on the Lagos – Ibadan expressway, Ogun state The state’s Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said the accident was caused by excessive […]
PDP to Buhari: $1.2bn Brazil loan, reckless borrowing
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the Federal Government’s new $1.2 billion loan from Brazil, despite the public outcry against the accumulation of loans from China and other foreign interests, is reckless borrowing, which will further mortgage the country. The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, advised President Muhammadu Buhari […]
