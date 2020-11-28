Kwara govt begins disbursement of Owo–Arugbo Monday

Kwara State Government will on Monday begin the disbursement of funds to beneficiaries of ‘Owo Arugbo’, the conditional cash transfer (CCT) component of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme. The scheme, targeted at giving succour to indigent and vulnerable adults of 60 years and above in the state, according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, has captured no fewer than 10,000 persons that would receive funds under this initiative. The statement reads: “After an initial enumeration of a total of 17,941 potential beneficiaries, a rigorous screening process took place for transparency and quality assurance. “The names generated were compared against the lists of beneficiaries of both the National Cash Transfer Programme (NCTP) in Kwara and the Special Grant Transfer (SGT) programme under the Youth Employment and Social Support (YESSO) to be sure only those who have not benefited from either of the two make it to the list of Owo Arugbo,” the statement quoted the anchor of the programme, Mohammed Brimah, as saying.

