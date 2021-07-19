Metro & Crime

Kwara govt, citizens welcome Prof. Gambari to Ilorin for Sallah

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, was agog on Sunday with the homecoming of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, ahead of this year’s Eid-al-Adha celebration.

Gambari arrived Ilorin to the warm embrace of dozens of top Kwara State government officials led by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi.

In what is his first homecoming since the high-profile appointment last year, Gambari touched down at the Ilorin International Airport at exactly 5:27 pm amidst cheers and jubilations from thousands of residents who thronged the airport to catch a glimpse of him.

He was received at the airport by the Deputy Governor, who stood in for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Kwara State House of Assembly Speaker Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi; Senators Yahya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central) and Sadiq Umar (North); Secretary to the state government Professor Mamman Saba Jubril; Kwara APC Caretaker Chairman Abdullahi Samari; former Ambassador to Malaysia Nuhu Muhammed; APC party elders and faithfuls; and other prominent individuals.

The convoy headed straight to the palace of Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, with whom the august visitor had a private audience.

Gambari’s convoy had meandered through a heavy traffic of supporters, brandishing varying placards, who hailed his excellent working relationship with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“Our administration thanks the Chief of Staff for his reassuring support for Project Kwara under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq,” one of the placards read. “Your working with the Otoge government is bringing a lot of goodies such as NEPZA Free Trade Zone; Family Homes Funds; Solar Home Systems from REA and NDPHC; CBN Loans for the Solar Home Systems Programmes; Lata (Patigi) Ranching Project.”

Another banner linked the establishment of the 100-bed capacity mother and child hospital in Eiyenkorin, Asa local government, to the “harmonious relationship” between Gambari and the state government.

