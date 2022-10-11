News

Kwara govt directs shutdown of Kwara Hotel

Kwara State Government has directed the shutdown of the ailing Kwara Hotel pending rehabilitation and repositioning of the facility.

 

Recall that the state government had recently approved the transfer of the hotel, alongside Cargo Terminal, from Kwara Holdings Limited to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology (BIT) as a result of the hotel’s insolvency over the years.

 

