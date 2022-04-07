Kwara govt, HerVest partner to finance 1,000 women

The Kwara State government has launched a collaborative initiative with HerVest, an inclusive fintech in Nigeria, to project finance and train 1,000 rural female farmers across the state. The initiative launched through the Office of the Agriculture Technical Adviser to the Executive Governor, commenced on April 2, in the local government communities of Ajase-Ipo (Kwara South), Lade Patigi (Kwara North) and Ilorin (Kwara Central). The gender-based programme is designed to equip women farmers in Basic Agronomic Practices and Financial Literacy, to enable them to make informed farming and agribusiness decisions while providing them with access to credit, key inputs and markets to grow their farm enterprises. The Gender Finance Project is in alignment with the 10-Year Agricultural Transformation Plan of the state government led by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, which is designed to ensure food security, generate employment opportunities and reduce the poverty rate in the state.

