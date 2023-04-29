News

Kwara Govt Shuts One Lane At Irewolede To Construct Cross-Culvert

…Orders contractor on Adeta Primary School road back to the site, threatens blacklist

Kwara State Ministry of Works and Transportation has temporarily closed a section of the Irewolede road as the state government begins construction of adequate channels to accommodate flood water in the axis.

“The temporary closure is to protect workers from the traffic as well as shield motorists from the potential hazards of a construction site. We call for patience and understanding of members of the public,” Commissioner for Works and Transport Hon. Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu said in a statement on Saturday.

“While work begins on this road, we plead with road users to use the Customs Road, Stadium Road, Asa-Dam Road, Coca-Cola Road, and Taiwo Road.

“Once again, we appeal to residents and road users to be patient. We regret the inconveniences this work may cause. It is for the safety of the general public and smoother road travel within the axis.”

The government has also ordered the contractor handling the Adeta Primary School Road back to the site to fix sections of the road that have failed.

The Ministry said the contractor has seven days to return to the site or risk being blacklisted, especially since officials had earlier raised red flags about the quality of his job.

“The retention period has not lapsed, and the contractor has not been fully paid for the job as part of the standard measures to protect the public interest,” the Commissioner added.

Iliasu said the Ministry has also taken note of complaints on some other roads recently affected by flooding, although he urged members of the public to avoid blocking drainages.

“A culture of dumping wastes into drainages is an unfortunate thing that damages our roads. No matter how good a road is, it needs a free flow of water for durability. This is often a problem because people are fond of messing up our drainages in spite of the daily advocacy, but we will not be tired,” he added.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

