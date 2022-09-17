Kwara govt’s audit report months to election politically motivated, naive –Oba

The decision of the Kwara State Government to audit the finances of the state with specific reference to the period covering the government of Abdulfatha Ahmed is generating much controversy. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, the immediate past Special Adviser on Media to the governor, Mallam Wahab Oba, dismissed the report, saying in it politically motivated. Excerpts…

The Kwara State government recently came out with an audit report with some scathing indictment against the immediate past government in which you served. Specifically, the report alleges that N11.2billion was diverted from the coffers of the state. How true is this allegation?

Our position has been made very clear to the people. We welcome any by the state government now or in the future to clear the Augean Stable. We want every Nigerian to be determined to fight corruption in whatever forms it comes. We will always be in support of any genuine efforts at that. We are also in support of any attempt by any government or individual to verify spendings of past governments in order to ascertain what actually came in and what went out of government coffers but we want to advocate that such endeavours whether auditing or investigation should not be aimed towards a predetermined end. Not towards finding somebody guilty or innocent. For us, such efforts by the government of the day should be in the overall interests of all Kwarans.

What specific grouse do you have against the report?

This report, to say the least, is not just to say it is primitive. It was targeted at a particular interest. Come to think about it. It is almost four years since we left office and with just a few months until the elections,you are coming up with this audit report. For the records, a sincere and honest auditing when it is done will raise some set of queries as it were for those concerned to come forward and answer whatever grey areas that the document seeks to clear. For instance, there was no query raised or issued to any functionary of the past government by those that undertook the audit. That’s the tradition and the global best practices that are utilised. When an audit is being conducted all those concerned must be invited because auditing will always raise grey areas that need clarifications. In this instance nobody to the best of my knowledge, no officials of our former government was called upon. Nobody called the auditor-general to come and account since the whole thing was done outside the civil service auditing system. The Auditor-General had in the past audited the same accounts and certified it okay. If he (the Auditor-General) said it was okay then you ought to have invited him to come and clarify all the grey areas that you have spotted. Should the Auditor-General fail to give a satisfactory response then invite all the dramatis personae to come and clarify.

So, you are saying nothing of such occurred?

In this instance, nothing of such took place and so, it is easy and logical to conclude that the whole exercise is targeted at a particular individual or persons.

Why do you say so?

It’s simple to draw such conclusions because the normal process of auditing was not followed by the state government. Like I said, the normal process was to audit and raise queries but rather than do that, you went to the media. That presupposes that you have passed your verdict. We asked that you go to court if you are in doubt, you said no that doing so would entail additional expenses on government. The question is, didn’t you spend public funds to carry out the audit? It is very simple, when you do auditing, you aim to get back what had been illegally carted away. Since you are not disposed to recovering stolen public assets, why undertake the auditing in the first place? It is simple because the election is very close by.

So, you think it is politically motivated?

It is politically motivated but it’s very naive because they (current government) can’t hide their failure anymore. They are just naive and primitive.

From the way you’ve spoken, you said some interests were targeted. Who are these interests?

They (state government officials) want to continue to discredit the PDP but what I can assure you is that before the elections, they will come up with another spurious allegation. It is an attempt to hide their own inadequacies from the people because of numerous corruption allegations against them. Instead of trying to clear these allegations, they have continued to wrongly accuse others so that the public will not look at what they are doing. They know that they have not performed and they are now diverting attention away from the failure. That action is targeted at the PDP. They want to use it to discredit the PDP. They cannot attack our governorship candidate because they know that the man has not been in government and that he lives a simple, God fearing life.

