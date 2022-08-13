Kwara grants 100 youths N1m each to boost businesses

Kwara State Government has supported businesses owned by 100 young people in the state with N1m grant each with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq saying youth inclusion and productive engagement are key to sustainable future. The N1m grant is funded through Kwapreneur 2.0, a programme specifically designed to support businesses owned by young people and funded through the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP).

It would be recalled that in 2021, KWASSIP gave at least 170 young people an interest-free loan ranging from N250,000 to N3m , while a video testimonial of successful beneficiaries of the loan featured at this year’s edition. Speaking at an event to commemorate the International Youths Day in Ilorin, the state capital, Abdul- Razaq said that nowhere in the world is the conversation around the future of young people more important and urgent than in sub-Saharan Africa, where up to 70 percent of the population are below the age of 30, adding that the country must seize every opportunity to engage its growing young population.

He said: “In today’s launch of Kwapreneur 2.0, no fewer than 100 young people will get a grant of One Million Naira each to support their businesses. Not only will this keep them away from violent crimes and protect them from predatory politics; it is another way of strengthening small and medium scale businesses with multiplying effects on the local economy and living standards of the people.”

