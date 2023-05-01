News

Kwara Group Lauds AbdulRazaq’s Devt Strides

The Oro Descendants Union (ODU) has praised Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his equal distribution of social amenities to all sections of the state.

ODU heaped praise on AbdulRazaq in Okerimi Oro in the Irepodun Local Government Area during the installation of Rear Admiral Azeez Afolayan (rtd) as the first Asiwaju of Oro Kingdom by the Oloro of Oro Kingdom Oba AbdulRafiu Oyelaran over the weekend.

In its address read by National Publicity Secretary Kayode Adeyipo, the group acknowledged AbdulRazaq’s achievements in the areas of health, education and other social infrastructure.

Adeyipo said: “We make bold to say that in the history of Kwara State, no governor has been so committed and devoted to equity, justice and fair play as necessary ingredients of good governance as AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.”

