Kwara Guber: Ecstasy as AbdulRazaq wins poll

It was jubilation galore across Kwara State, particularly the capital city of Ilorin, among the teeming members and supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial poll in the state. Interestingly, AbdulRazaq, who re-contested on the platform of the ruling APC, made a clean sweep of the poll in all the 16 local government areas of the state.

He polled 273,424 votes to beat his main challenger, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi of the Peoples Demo- cratic Party (PDP), who scored 155,490 votes, while the candidates Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Labour Party (LP) trailed be- hind with 18,922 and 1,647 votes respectively.

Some analysts, who spoke on the outcome of the poll, said it is a testament to the fact that the governor’s overwhelming victory in the 2019 governorship election for his first term in office through the “Otoge” revolution that swept across Kwara State was not a fluke. While declaring the results at the INEC headquarters, Ilorin, the Returning Officer, Prof. Isaac Itodo, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, said: “AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the APC, having certified the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner of the governorship poll and is hereby returned elected.”

The declaration opened the gate for the spontaneous wild jubilation among party faithful as well as residents, who thronged the major streets of Ilorin to celebrate and savour the victory. Reacting to the announcement of his victory, Governor Abdul-respectively.

Reacting to the announcement of his victory, Governor Abdul- Razaq said: “The overwhelming victory that the APC recorded in the polls underscored the desire of the citizens to continue along the path of positive progress Kwara has recorded over the past three and half years. “This victory is truly humbling, and we give all glory to God who has made this happen. It speaks to our people’s understanding of our history, their apprecia- tion of the progress made between yesterday and to- day, and their commitment to a greater tomorrow.

It reflects the wishes of Kwarans at home and in the Diaspora to sustain the gains of the past three and half years. It means they appreciate our modest efforts to improve the lot of our state. “My profound appreciation goes to all the stakeholders for the truly pan-Kwara mandate; young or old, men and women, traditional and religious institutions, civil servants, private sector players, thoughts leaders, political leaders, market men and women, artisans, the media, students, and our young ones who ener- gised our communities with that sweet, creative chant of ‘Maa selo’ (continue).

“For me, the victory is a call to consolidate on and further spread the gains of the past three and half years and do much more for the people. I pledge to recommit myself to this. Together, we will build a Kwara whose politics will be anchored on giving equitable opportunities to all, expanding the state’s economic base, and delivering dividends of democracy to the citizenry in an atmosphere of peace and respect for the dignity of the human person.

“I dedicate this election victory to God and to the people of our state – In the north, south, and central. They have shown once again that power resides with the people. Finally, I commend the peaceful conduct of the election, and especially congratulate the security agencies, the electoral umpire, and the political elites for jointly making Kwara polls the most peaceful in Nigeria.”

In a show of appreciation, the elated AbdulRazaq, a few days after INEC’s pronouncment, led a delegation of victorious APC candidates in the state to the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu- Gambari, on a thank-you-visit, for his continued support and prayers, which the governor noted, accounted for the success and peaceful conduct of the elections in the state.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by hi deputy Kayode Alabi; speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly Hon. Yakubu Salihu Danladi; Sena- tor Sadiq Umar (Kwara North); Kwara Central Senator-elect Mallam Saliu Mustapha; House of Representatives members- elect, House of Assembly members-elect, cabinet mem- bers, Mutawali Ilorin Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq and the state APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, among others.

They were received by the Emir alongside other first class royal fathers across the state. The governor said the ruling APC owed the Emir and other traditional rulers absolute respect and appreciation for their fatherly roles, while pledging to continue to accord the traditional council in the state the honour and support they rightly deserve.

The governor assured the monarchs and community heads that his administration would continue to consult and partner with them on the needs of their respective communities for improved service delivery. He said: “This is a unique and wonderful day for us. We are here to show respect for the traditional institution, the main institution in Kwara State, for your support and your prayers.

“From my first term, which is gradually coming to an end, we have seen the important roles that the traditional rulers played, and we truly appreciate that. First of all, the peace and security we have, without which we will not have any progress or sleep with both of our eyes closed. Your synergy with the security agencies has made things easy for us.” Responding, the Emir, who congratulated the governor and other candidates of the party for emerging victorious at the polls, said the peaceful conduct of the elections was an answer to their prayers.

He said: “I am happy that we are all here today. We were all afraid before the elections, and we begged God and God answered our prayers. We are very happy it is our son, who is the governor again. And I am proud to claim your success, and I wish you more of it.

“Your work is very simple be- cause you are a very simple man too. You are a working governor. I said it once that you use your car to inspect projects in the city and all parts of the state. You are very hard working. You are also straightforward, and you are a man to be trusted. You shall see our own total support by the grace of God. “We sent you out and it is gratifying that you have brought hon- our to us without any blemish. No- body has complained to us about your character and your mode of work, which is unique and very effective.

May God allow you to continue to succeed. May you live long without sickness; may God crown all your efforts with successes.” Interestingly, while the gover- norship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Prof. Shuaibu Oba AbdulRaheem, was the first opposition to concede defeat and congratulate Governor AbdulRazaq on his victory at the poll, the candidate of the PDP, Al- haji Shuaib Yaman, on the other hand, insist that he will not con- gratulate AbdulRazaq, alleging that the election was fraught with malpractices.

Prof. AbdulRaheem had in a telephone conversation, described AbdulRazaq’s victory as a reflection of the people’s acceptance of his mode of administration, while thanking the people of the state, particularly the traditional rulers, the academia, students and business community as well as the ‘Me- kunu’ supporters, for believing in the future of Kwara State.

He added that his motives in politics were altruistic, while he seeks support for the governor in ensuring that the state witnesses more socio-political and economic transformation.

The governor, in his response, thanked Prof. AbdulRaheem for his display of political magnanimity, expressing his confidence that a conducive environment would be created for them to operate on common ground in the interest of the state.

The governorship candidate of the PDP, on his part, said he has decided to leave the outcome of the elections to God, insisting that the election was fraught with observable malpractices hence his stance not to congratulate the governor.

Yaman, who said he would keep the decision whether to continue in politics or not close to his chest for now, added that he would be re- turning to Kaduna State to face his business.

The candidate, who was emotional and close to tears while addressing the party supporters, chided some PDP members for their alleged betrayal and anti- party activities.

He said: “For the fact that political thugs were used, calls for concern among Nigerians, especially, among our people and relevant stakeholders. Voter apathy in the last governorship election was far greater than before. And I think INEC has questions to answer on the electoral process too. “Security forces were used against the people and I wouldn’t know if they were real security operatives.

Our collation officers were chased away in many places. However, I know one thing for sure that evil victory is temporary, while that of the Almighty God is permanent.

