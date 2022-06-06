Kwara: Gunmen attack 18-seater bus, kill 2, abduct others

CP orders massive manhunt for abductors

Two people have reportedly been shot dead by gunmen along the Obbo Ayegunle- Osi-Road in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said the gunmen attacked an 18-seater commercial bus with REG NO XC 167 MUN along Obbo Ayegunle- Osi-road, killing two people, while an unspecified number of passengers were abducted.

The statement said that: “On receipt of the information by the police in Obbo Ayegunle, policemen, vigilance, local hunters and available members of sister agencies on ground immediately raced to the scene. Bodies of the dead were retrieved and deposited at Carosi Hospital Mortuary in Osi for autopsy, while they stormed the bushes in an effort to get the kidnapped victims rescued.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, on hearing of the unfortunate incident directed that a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous crime must commence, gave a marching order to the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officers covering the area to move into the bushes to ensure that the kidnapped victims were rescued and the kidnappers arrested.

"While empathising with families of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police assured that the perpetrators of the crime would be smoked out from wherever they may be hiding.

