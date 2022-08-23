Metro & Crime

Kwara: Gunmen kill 47-year-old hotelier, abduct one, injure another

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilo rin Comment(0)

A 47-year-old man, Kayode Akinyemi, has been shot dead by gunmen who invaded his 16-Hour Hotel in Alomilaya area of Ganmo, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State on Sunday night.

 

A statement yesterday by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said aside the owner of the hotel who was killed by the gunmen, his manager, named Emmanuel Olushola Ojo was seriously injured and presently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Ilorin, while one of the friends of the owner of the hotel who was with him on the day of the incident was abducted.

 

He said: “The Command’s Tactical teams in conjunction with vigilante and hunters have since been mobilised to the scene to comb the surrounding bushes for possible rescue of the abductee and arrest of the hoodlums, while the corpse of the victim has been deposited at the General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.”

 

The state Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Ossayomo, the Command’s spokesman said, has declared a total lockdown of the area and a result-oriented manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous act, adding that, “enough is enough for the criminals, as stringent security action is already emplaced to checkmate the activities of criminal elements in the state.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

