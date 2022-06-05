Kwara: Gunmen kill two, abduct others 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Two people have reportedly been shot dead by unknown gunmen along Obbo Ayegunle- Osi-road in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said the gunmen forcefully attacked an 18-seater commercial bus with REG NO XC 167 MUN along Obbo Ayegunle- Osi-road, killing two people, while an unspecified number of passengers were abducted.

The statement said that: “On receipt of the information by the police in Obbo Ayegunle, policemen, vigilante, local hunters and available members of sister agencies on ground immediately raced to the scene. Bodies of the dead were retrieved and deposited at Carosi Hospital mortuary in Osi for autopsy, while they stormed the bushes in an effort to get the kidnapped victims rescued.

“The Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, on hearing of the unfortunate incident directed that a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous crime must commence, gave a marching order to the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officers covering the area to move into the bushes to ensure that the kidnapped victims were rescued and the kidnappers arrested.

“While empathizing with the families of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police assures that the perpetrators of the crime would be smoked out from wherever they may be hiding.

“Consequently, the CP has directed a 24-hour patrol of the area in conjunction with other sister security agencies to boost the confidence of the people and to also prevent any further attack in the area.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...