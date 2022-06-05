Metro & Crime

Kwara: Gunmen kill two, abduct others 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Two people have reportedly been shot dead by unknown gunmen along Obbo Ayegunle- Osi-road in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said the gunmen forcefully attacked an 18-seater commercial bus with REG NO XC 167 MUN along Obbo Ayegunle- Osi-road, killing two people, while an unspecified number of passengers were abducted.

The statement said that: “On receipt of the information by the police in Obbo Ayegunle, policemen, vigilante, local hunters and available members of sister agencies on ground immediately raced to the scene. Bodies of the dead were retrieved and deposited at Carosi Hospital mortuary in Osi for autopsy, while they stormed the bushes in an effort to get the kidnapped victims rescued.

“The Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, on hearing of the unfortunate incident directed that a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous crime must commence, gave a marching order to the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officers covering the area to move into the bushes to ensure that the kidnapped victims were rescued and the kidnappers  arrested.

“While empathizing with the families of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police assures that the perpetrators of the crime would be smoked out from wherever they may be hiding.

“Consequently, the CP has directed a 24-hour patrol of the area in conjunction with other sister security agencies to boost the confidence of the people and to also prevent any further attack in the area.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles

Kyari
Metro & Crime

Kyari recovered my millions, charged case to court –Contractor

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

…says DCP’s accuser, a fraudster A contractor, Eddy Obinna, has stoutly risen in defence of the Head of the Inspector-General of Police (IG) Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, over alleged extortion. A businessman, Afeez Mojeed, had petitioned the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for SARS Related Abuses, alleging that Kyari […]
Metro & Crime

Nasarawa: Gunmen kidnap Immigration officer, wife, kill one

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Armed men yesterday abducted a Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officer, Salisu Usman, and his wife in Nasarawa State. The officer and his wife were abducted about 9p.m. at their residence at Gudi in the Akwanga Local Government Area. A witness said the abductors invaded the residence, short sporadically and took their victims away. The witness […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu to tackle infrastructure, unemployment, #EndSARS destructions with ₦1.164trn, says Egube

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

*Targets ₦971bn revenues, earmarks ₦244bn for infrastructure *₦150bn for road maintenance Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is set to tackle the infrastructure deficit in the state and address the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the #EndSARS protests and the general residents’ demands with theY2021 Budget size of ₦1.164 trillion, the state’s Commissioner for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica