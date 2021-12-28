Kwara hands over school to police command after renovation

Kwara State Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq has handed over the Police Secondary School, Ballah in Asa Local Government Area to the state Police Command after carrying out comprehensive renovation and remodeling of the school. This was as the governor during the handing over ceremony, which also heralded the official commencement of academic activities in the school and the maintenance of the school by the police, described the rehabilitation as “another fulfillment” of his campaign promises to the people of the state. He said: “Our gathering here today is another testimony of how far Kwara State has come between 2019 and now.

The people of Kwara State, particularly the Ilorin Descendant Progressive Union (IEDPU) have long been yearning for the establishment of a Police Secondary School, which already are in many other states of the federation. We are glad to have made that dream a reality. “This is another feat in the education sector. It is another fulfillment of our electoral campaign to make education a top priority. It is important to mention that the Police Secondary School is just one of our several interventions in the education sector. We have also revitalised the Kwara State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB). It is no longer the carcass of its old self.

This administration started from the rock bottom as far as basic education is concerned. The rotten state of infrastructure, among other things, attested to that.” AbduRazaq said a fair measure of his administration’s achievements could only be done from the depth the administration had risen in resetting Kwara on the path of sustainable growth. “For instance, the Police Secondary School in Ballah had been approved for Kwara State since 2017, but nothing was done about it until we came on board. I trust the Nigeria Police will properly nurture the school for the education of our children.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo, recalled that the governor did not hesitate in approving the establishment of the police secondary school following careful study of the proposal and consultations with relevant stakeholders. On his part, the representative of the Inspector General of Police, DC Paul Omata, lauded Governor AbdulRazaq for his administration’s passion and commitment to meeting the education needs of the people of Kwara State, pledging that the facility would be put into good use towards achieving the set objectives.

Ballah District Head, Alhaji Salman Olarongbe Abdulkadir thanked the governor for his unrelenting efforts that culminated in the final take-off of the school, even as he called on the police authorities to upgrade Ballah Police Post to a Divisional Police Headquarters and to deploy more personnel to strengthen security of lives and property of the residents, staff and students of the school.

