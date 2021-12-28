Education

Kwara hands over school to police command after renovation

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq has handed over the Police Secondary School, Ballah in Asa Local Government Area to the state Police Command after carrying out comprehensive renovation and remodeling of the school. This was as the governor during the handing over ceremony, which also heralded the official commencement of academic activities in the school and the maintenance of the school by the police, described the rehabilitation as “another fulfillment” of his campaign promises to the people of the state. He said: “Our gathering here today is another testimony of how far Kwara State has come between 2019 and now.

The people of Kwara State, particularly the Ilorin Descendant Progressive Union (IEDPU) have long been yearning for the establishment of a Police Secondary School, which already are in many other states of the federation. We are glad to have made that dream a reality. “This is another feat in the education sector. It is another fulfillment of our electoral campaign to make education a top priority. It is important to mention that the Police Secondary School is just one of our several interventions in the education sector. We have also revitalised the Kwara State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB). It is no longer the carcass of its old self.

This administration started from the rock bottom as far as basic education is concerned. The rotten state of infrastructure, among other things, attested to that.” AbduRazaq said a fair measure of his administration’s achievements could only be done from the depth the administration had risen in resetting Kwara on the path of sustainable growth. “For instance, the Police Secondary School in Ballah had been approved for Kwara State since 2017, but nothing was done about it until we came on board. I trust the Nigeria Police will properly nurture the school for the education of our children.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo, recalled that the governor did not hesitate in approving the establishment of the police secondary school following careful study of the proposal and consultations with relevant stakeholders. On his part, the representative of the Inspector General of Police, DC Paul Omata, lauded Governor AbdulRazaq for his administration’s passion and commitment to meeting the education needs of the people of Kwara State, pledging that the facility would be put into good use towards achieving the set objectives.

Ballah District Head, Alhaji Salman Olarongbe Abdulkadir thanked the governor for his unrelenting efforts that culminated in the final take-off of the school, even as he called on the police authorities to upgrade Ballah Police Post to a Divisional Police Headquarters and to deploy more personnel to strengthen security of lives and property of the residents, staff and students of the school.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Okorocha: Education for African children, conditions for Africa’s development

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja The Senator representing Imo North Senatorial zone and former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has challenged the African Union (AU) and Africans on the education of the African child. Okorocha, who paid host to two Ambassadors of African countries, Jacques Obindza (Republic of Congo) and Paul Molong Akaro (South […]
Education

Buhari reinstates suspended UNILAG VC, sacks Babalakin’s Governing Council

Posted on Author Reporter

    President Muhammadu Buhari has reinstated the suspended Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and sacked the Governing Council of the University, led by Dr. Wale Babalakin. The decisions were announced in a statement by the spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben-Bem Goong, in a statement on Wednesday. […]
Education

Masterpiece Schools count gains at 10

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

…I borrowed, sold my wife’s car to start school – Proprietor   It was time last week for the owners, management, staff, pupils and parents of Masterpiece Schools, Akera in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State to roll out the drums to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their school.   When the school was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica