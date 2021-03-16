Kwara: Hijab crisis tears schools apart

CRISIS

The controversy engendered by the hijab policy introduced by Kwara State Government for Muslim students in the state’s public schools is yet to abate, as the policy has torn the state apart. STEPHEN OLU FEMI ONI examines the crisis

 Stakeholders: Governor’s action diversionary

 Some people are mismanaging, exploiting issue –Abdullahi

The policy of hijab wearing introduced by the Kwara State Government for Muslim pupils and students in public schools in the state, which began as a child play, has continued to generate controversy threatening the peace and stability in the state’s school system.

This is as the relative peace and tranquility hitherto enjoyed in the state, which prides itself as a ‘State of Harmony’ is currently being threatened by the raging acrimony between the Christian and Muslim communities.

The Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration had approval the use of hijab (a religious veil worn by Muslim women) for Muslim pupils and students in all public schools in the state, including grantaided Christian mission schools.

But, the introduction of the policy, which some education pundits described as “unnecessary, ill-advised and retrogressive,” has since pitched the Christians, who kicked against the policy and also vowed not to accept hijab wearing in their schools, against Muslims.

Muslims in the state had been clamouring for the use of hijab by their female pupils and students in all schools in the state, including the Christian mission schools, while their Christian counterparts, vehemently resisted the policy, saying such religious dress code would not be allowed in their schools.

Some Muslim stakeholders, such as the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) and Federated Organisations of Muslim Women Organisations of Nigeria (FOMWAN) recently stirred the hornet’s nest, when they called on the state government to prevail on proprietors of grant-aided mission schools to allow their female Muslim students wear hijab to school.

According to them, “since the state government already taken over such schools, the former missionary owners no longer have control over the grant-aided mission schools.”

“Allowing Muslim female students to wear hijab to school will be in conformity with the judgments of the Kwara State High Court of 2016 and that of the Court of Appeal of 2019.

We ask the state government to direct the schools to allow our Muslim female students to practise Islam in all ramifications by observing their prayers and using hijab,” the Muslim stakeholders had insisted. Similar policy introduced by the then Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola almost tore the state’s education system apart until the policy was reversed by the incumbent administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

However, critical stakeholders in the education sector have kicked against the move by the state government, describing the Governor AbdulRazaq’s action as retrogressive and for creating a crisis in the system.

They also blamed the governor for playing politics with the education and future of the children and educational development of the state, saying that there were other critical challenges confronting the system, such as dearth of infrastructure/ facilities, shortage of qualified teachers, inadequate funding, lack of laboratory equipment and reagents, as well as the problem of out-of-school children, among others that needed to be addressed other than the issue of hijab wearing in schools.

They said: “The issue of hijab is diversionary in the collective quest to rescue the ailing education system from its collapse. The crisis generated by the hijab controversy in Osun State and the International School, University of Ibadan should have been a better lesson for any government to learn from.

“The question now is why is the governor bringing up the issue of hijab at this period when the country is still battling with the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the education system, and when concerns were being raised about the number of outof- school children.

“The governor is expected to attend to critical challenges and issues facing the state’s education sector rather than engaging in a fruitless journey that will further set the state’s education backward.”

Also, piqued by the development, the former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, and former Education Commissioner in the state,

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, called on the state government to reopen all the grant-aided mission schools closed down in the wake of the controversy without further delay.

Abdullahi, who in a statement lamented that the students had lost much time to closure of schools due to COVID-19 lockdown, said that they should not therefore be allowed to suffer further as a result of the hijab issue.

The former Minister said: “Under the best circumstances, the main concern for everyone was how to recover the precious time that the children had lost to COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, we cannot afford to keep the children out of school even for one further day if we truly care about their education. Abdullahi, who also appealed to all concerned to put the interest of the children above all other considerations, added: “This hijab thing is nothing new.

The contention over the identity of mission schools is also not new. We have managed these issues over the years without allowing them to escalate to the level of forcing the closure of schools. Some people are either mismanaging or exploiting this issue.

“Is the government suggesting that parents of the Muslim children would prefer the education of their children to suffer rather than allow them to attend schools without hijab?

Or are they saying that the Christian parents would rather have their children stay at home than to allow some Muslim children to wear hijab in the school? I don’t think so. And this is why it is difficult to understand the rationale behind the decision of the government to keep the schools closed indefinitely.”

Abdullahi, therefore, appealed to all concerned to put the education of the children in the affected schools above all other considerations, while calling on the state government to reopen the schools without further delay.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Chairman of the state wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Olu Adewara, declined to comment on the issue, but simply said that the leadership of the union in the state had resolved not to comment on the hijab and other related matters

However, New Telegraph learnt that on February 18, 2021, some Muslims were said to have allegedly stormed some Christian mission schools, including St. Anthony’s Secondary School; Cherubim and Seraphim College and ECWA Secondary School at Oja Iya in Ilorin to enforce the wearing of hijab by their children in the Christian mission schools.

The action was also said to have been rebuffed by Christian proprietors of the schools, while the ensuing pandemonium, it was gathered, degenerated into a fisticuff between a Malim (an Arabic teacher) and a Christian female teacher in one of the schools.

But for the prompt intervention of the police the situation would have degenerated into a free-for-all in the state. To avert a breakdown of law and order, the state government had on February 19, 2021 announced the immediate closure of the affected 10 mission schools in Ilorin metropolis.

The schools are St. Anthony’s Secondary School; Cherubim and Seraphim College; ECWA School at Oja Iya; Surulere Baptist Secondary School; Bishop Smith Secondary School; CAC Secondary School; St. Barnabas Secondary School; St. John’s School; St. Williams Secondary School and St. James Secondary School.

The closure was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Mamma Sabah Jibril, who claimed that the government’s decision was to avert breakdown of law and order, as well as prevented mischief makers from taking undue advantage of the development, pending the resolution of the hijab question.

The government, which said that the 10 government schools where the use of hijab is disputed would remain, shut until a later date, therefore, directs school children and teachers in the affected schools to remain at home until the contrary is announced.

According to the SSG, the state government remained committed to fairness, pluralism, and respect for the law and rights of every citizen at all times.

Given the unsavoury development, Governor AbdulRazaq had to set up a Committee, headed by Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, with charges to meet both the Christian and Islamic leaders in the state with a view to resolving the imbroglio. At the marathon meetings, both sides were said to have stated their positions and offered opinions on how to resolve the hijab crisis, especially in grant-aided mission schools.

The Deputy Governor appealed to all the religious leaders “to respect their differences, live in peace and love, and to join hands to raise a generation of children who will see one another as compatriots. A statement issued at the end of the meeting read in part: “The meeting resolved to devolve into a committee that will specifically tackle the hijab question.

Members of the committee are the Deputy Governor, as Chairman; two leaders/statesmen from the two camps; three religious leaders from the two sides; Senator Suleiman Ajadi; Prince Sunday Fagbemi; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Justice; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Education; Special Assistants to the Governor on Religion (Islam and Christianity) Matters; and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

“The meeting stressed the need for every side to keep the peace and constantly caution members of their communities to avoid any action or comments that may disrupt public peace and further split the two religious communities.”

However, New Telegraph gathered that the meeting ended in a stalemate, prompting the government to direct the 10 grant-aided mission schools to remain shut pending further announcement on the state government’s position on the hijab issue.

The decision to close down the schools, according to the statement, is to avert breakdown of law and order, while the government concludes consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Given its position on the matter, the state government on February 25, 2021 gave its nod to the wearing of hijab in all public/grant-aided mission schools across the state.

According to Prof. Jibril, in a statement, the state government had consulted widely with leaders of thought in the state, as well as leaders of Muslim and Christian communities with a view to clarifying issues and reaching a consensus.

The statement reads: “The state government has considered submissions of all major interest groups on the matter. It has also thoroughly considered the Education Law of Kwara State, the prevailing court judgments and current global trends of multiculturalism in evolving a consultation- based decision that will bring lasting peace and understanding to our communities.

The government has also paid particular attention to the ‘declaratory’ nature of the subsisting judgments of the Court of Appeal and their purports. It added:

“Consequently, the government hereby acknowledges and approves the right of the Muslim schoolgirls to wear the hijab, and directs the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development to come up with a uniform hijab for all public/grant-aided schools, which will be the accepted mode of head covering in schools.

Any willing schoolgirl with the approved (uniform) hijab shall have the right to wear the same in public/ grant-aided schools. Also, the government affirms the right of every child in public schools to freedom of worship. “The government hereby directs that the affected 10 schools should reopen to commence classes on Monday, March 8, 2021.

“Similarly, the government has carefully noted the submissions regarding ownership of grant-aided schools and related issues. While the status of these schools is the subject of judicial determination, this and other related matters will soon be subjected to a technical committee to advise accordingly.

The government reassures all members of the public that it will act in good conscience at all times.

“The government asserts that there is no victor or vanquished on the hijab question, but it urges the two faith communities, especially their leaders, opinion moulders and media personalities to act with restraint and great responsibility in their public utterances and actions, and to continue to live in peace and harmony with one another.

The government commends all the leaders of thought and religious leaders of both sides for their forbearance, understanding and commitment to peace.”

But, the state government’s action, which did not go down well with the Christian community, had been condemned, even as proprietors of mission schools in the state, in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) rejected the use of hijab in their schools, and vowed to resist it.

The proprietors, therefore, expressed dismay over what they described as the hastiness of the state government in arriving at such a decision when the suit on the issue of ownership of the schools is still pending at the Supreme Court, and ruling is yet to be pronounced by the apex court.

They further argued that the state government ought to have maintained the status quo pending the apex ruling, even as the proprietors, in a communique issued and signed by Rev. Victor Dada in Ilorin, said: “We condemn the use of hijab in Christian mission grant-aided schools in Kwara State as this will engender discrimination in schools and allow terrorists to easily identify our children and wards.

“Christian mission grant-aided schools should be returned to their owners promptly as most of these schools have churches besides them and unnecessary trespass may lead to break down of law and order. We, however, did not rule out legal action in this matter in order to ensure that this is realised.

“Christian faithful should occupy all grant-aided schools, and should have a day for prayers and fasting for God to intervene in the imbroglio. We shall continue to interact and dialogue with the state government on the return of grant-aided mission schools to the proprietors.”

Similarly, the leadership of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has vowed not to welcome the policy of the state government on the wearing of hijab in all its schools in the state.

Apart from being an infringement on their freedom of religion, they also claimed: “We are saying that we reject the enforcement of hijab on our pupils and students by the state government,

knowing full well that our schools are Church heritage and we shall use every licit means to protect it. We promise to defend our faith and protect our properties with the whole of our strength and might.”

