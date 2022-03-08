Metro & Crime

Kwara holds security patrol, show of force in Kaiama, Ekiti LGs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

 

As part of its efforts to prevent criminal elements from gaining a foothold in the state, Kwara State Joint Security Task Force has begun a fresh round of operations in Kaiama and Baruten local government areas of the state to further enhance security.

The Task Force comprises operatives from various security agencies, including the military, police, and other agencies.

The show of force, an initiative of the state government, has seen the security operatives combing communities in the local government to flush out criminal elements who may want to hibernate in the area.

The security team has so far patrolled Kanikoko, Gegeji, Kokobigbe, Duse Dogo, Sabi Fili, Tunga Yakubu, Grichangi, Woro, and Venra. Other communities being patrolled are Gweria, Moshegada, Aboki, Gugiji, Nanu, Jonbiga, Karonji, Gwentte, Chikanda, the border town between Nigeria and Benin Republic, Yashikira, Gure, Shinatoko, Kuburufu, Yanri, and Kosubosu, among others.

The security team enjoined the people of the area not to allow strange people to hibernate in their communities, urging them to report any strange movement for the safety of lives and security in the axis of the state.

The security operatives also urged members of the vigilante and communities folks not to accommodate any criminal elements in the area.

Meanwhile, members of the vigilantes have also begun routine combing of communities in Ekiti local government area in Kwara South Senatorial District.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Again, bandits kill one, kidnap 50 in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Gunmen have abducted more than 50 passengers on Tegina-Minna Road in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. Also, one person was killed while several others were kidnapped when bandits raided Manta town in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state on Monday evening. The bandits also ransacked the houses of the villagers, stole foodstuffs […]
Metro & Crime

Nollywood actor, Ogunmajek, is dead

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

A veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, popularly known as Ogunmajek, died yesterday at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. The Nollywood star had been battling heart-related diseases for some time while residing at his Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan home. According to the Special Adviser to the TAMPAN, Waheed Akintayo, who confirmed the death, Ogunmajek featured […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Tanker on fire along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

  A petrol tanker is currently on fire on the Long Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Although details are still sketchy, it was learnt that traffic gridlock has built up on the inward Lagos side of the busy road due to the burning tanker. More details later…   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica