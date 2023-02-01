News

Kwara hosts 250 tech ecosystem builders to ease govt businesses

No fewer than 250 tech ecosystem builders across Nigeria have been assembled by the Kwara State government to develop ideas and digital skills that would address some of the problems associated with government businesses in the country and beyond. The two-day event, which attracted participants from states like Cross Rivers, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger and Kwara, saw contestants coding all night, seeking to proffer solutions to letter and memo tracking systems; data capturing system; medical record systems for hospitals; election monitoring systems; among others. Organised by the stateowned Ilorin Innovation Hub led by Temi Kolawole, some of the ICT talents were rewarded with monetary prizes at the end of the pitching exercise that was keenly supervised by a panel of judges. Prominent among the participants and mentors were the Country Director, UK Nigeria Tech Hub, Justina Oha; House of Representatives candidate (APC) Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency, Hon. Mukhtar Shagaya.

 

