Kwara hosts 250 tech ecosystem builders to ease govt businesses

No fewer than 250 tech ecosystem builders across Nigeria have been assembled by the Kwara State government to develop ideas and digital skills that would address some of the problems associated with government businesses in the country and beyond. The two-day event, which attracted participants from states like Cross Rivers, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger and Kwara, saw contestants coding all night, seeking to proffer solutions to letter and memo tracking systems; data capturing system; medical record systems for hospitals; election monitoring systems; among others. Organised by the stateowned Ilorin Innovation Hub led by Temi Kolawole, some of the ICT talents were rewarded with monetary prizes at the end of the pitching exercise that was keenly supervised by a panel of judges. Prominent among the participants and mentors were the Country Director, UK Nigeria Tech Hub, Justina Oha; House of Representatives candidate (APC) Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency, Hon. Mukhtar Shagaya.
Related Articles
Greece wildfires continue to threaten villages
Wildfires are continuing to rip through the Greek island of Evia with strong winds driving flames towards villages. More than 2,000 people have already been evacuated from the island, many of those by ferry. A number of wildfires have struck the country in recent days. One blaze in the northern suburb of Athens is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osinbajo preaches enhanced moral standards among youths
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed the importance of enhanced moral standards among youths for sanity to reign in the society. The Vice-President stated this yesterday while delivering a keynote address at the 111th Founders’ Day Lecture of King’s College, Lagos. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Paraded Bishops at Shettima’s unveiling desperados -CAN
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said the Bishops who attended the unveiling of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, were desperados who even failed to dress properly. The Vice President of CAN (19 Northern States and Abuja), Rev. Joseph Hayab in an interview with journalists on Wednesday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)