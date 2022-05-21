News

Kwara: I’m best suited to represent my constituency – Abdulkareem

A House of Representatives aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Abiola Yinus Abdulkareem, has declared that he is better prepared and positioned than other aspirants to make meaningful and positive impacts in the lives of his constituents, if given the mandate. Abdulkareem, who said he was ready to surrender his political structures and apparatuses to a better aspirant, said that he is yet to meet any that could match him in the race for the Ekiti/Irepodun/ Oke Ero/Isin Federal Constituency. The aspirant, who is fondly referred to as Jagunlabi, stated this at an interactive session with journalists on Friday in Ilorin, the State capital, ahead of the primary election of the APC, adding that he was vying for the public office to expand his philanthropic gestures among his constituents.

He said: “I have been running a foundation in the last couple of years, called ‘Jagunlabi Foundation’ and our record is there for anyone to see in terms of how much lives I have been able to touch and number of developmental projects I have executed.

 

