Metro & Crime

Kwara imposes curfew on Offa, Erinle

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has imposed a curfew on Offa and Erinle towns.

The curfew, according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, would be in force between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. until further notice.

This, the statement added, follows the renewed hostilities between some groups of persons from the two communities on Thursday.

“The curfew takes immediate effect from 6 p.m. today Thursday March 4, 2021. Security agencies have been deployed to enforce the curfew. While security forces on ground are to maintain the peace, military reinforcements from Sobi Barracks and the Mobile Police force from Ilorin have been deployed immediately. All residents are hereby directed to withdraw from the streets of Offa and Erinle and all contested areas immediately. Residents are to stay indoors until the curfew is reviewed,” the statement stated.

“The governor urges residents of both communities and travellers crisscrossing the areas to comply with this directive to save lives and property. He appeals to leaders on both sides to restrain and caution their people against provocative action, and to maintain peace. The security forces are urged to be very firm in dealing with the situation and in enforcing the curfew.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Anambra communities conduct mock burial for two monarchs

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

Hell was let loose on Monday in Aguleri and Nsugbu in Anambra East Local Government Area when two communities in the town conducted mock burials for two traditional rulers in line with the Igbo customs and tradition. A witness said one of them was Chief Alex Edozieno of Mkpunando autonomous community. The people of Nsugbu […]
Metro & Crime

Court remands 2 businessmen in prison for producing fake engine oil

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos Wednesday ordered the remand of two businessmen at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly producing fake engine oil. The remand order was sequel to the arraignment of the two businessmen, Vanger Luper and Bright Ogbuagu, by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on a five-count […]
Metro & Crime

Man defiles eight minors in Bauchi

Posted on Author Ali Garba Bauchi

A 28-year-old man, Gwanda Amos, of Unguwan Maryam community in Tarawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State has been arrested for allegedly defiling eight of his nieces. The victims’ ages range from four to eight years.     The Commissioner of Police, Lawal Tanko Jimeta, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica