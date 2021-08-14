Kwara inaugurates 7-man c’ttee on revenue

Kwara State Government has inaugurated a seven-man Task Force Committee on revenue collection for the Advanced Coaching Centres and Private Tertiary Institutions in the state. Inaugurating the Committee in his office, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman Esq, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Hajia Hafsat AbdulRahman, urged members to be diligent and honest in the discharge of their duties. The Committee has Mr. Banigbe Rotimi Williams as its Chairman while Mr. Ibrahim Musa, Mallam Ibrahim Ahmed and Mr. Sulyman Shehu Adejumo are members. Other members are Mr. Salahudeen Isiaaq and Mr. Moshood Tijani, while Pastor Olagunju Felix would serve as Secretary. Sulyman enjoined members of the Committee not to witch-hunt any individual or departments but to accelerate the recovery of debts that are being owed by various Advanced Coaching Centres and Private Tertiary Institutions in the state.
Related Articles
Operations to restore peace, order nationwide ongoing –DHQ
The Nigerian Military has assured of ongoing efforts to restore peace, security and public safety across the 36 states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The assurance comes amid heightened insecurity, occasioned by such violent crimes such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and others. Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brig-Gen. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG seeks fusion of ASUU, SSANU, NASU
…as unions develop UG3PS as alternative to IPPIS The Federal Government has said it was necessary to have all unions in the university system under a single entity, to enable academic growth and allow the Nigerian University System (NUS) match up to their peers abroad. The existing unions are: Academic Staff Union of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Useni kicks against move to regulate social media in Nigeria
Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) has condemned the move to regulate the social media in Nigeria. Useni, an elder statesman and a pillar of the Arewa Consultative Forum and North Central People’s Forum disclosed this during an inaugural lecture of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)