Kwara inaugurates 7-man c’ttee on revenue

Kwara State Government has inaugurated a seven-man Task Force Committee on revenue collection for the Advanced Coaching Centres and Private Tertiary Institutions in the state. Inaugurating the Committee in his office, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman Esq, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Hajia Hafsat AbdulRahman, urged members to be diligent and honest in the discharge of their duties. The Committee has Mr. Banigbe Rotimi Williams as its Chairman while Mr. Ibrahim Musa, Mallam Ibrahim Ahmed and Mr. Sulyman Shehu Adejumo are members. Other members are Mr. Salahudeen Isiaaq and Mr. Moshood Tijani, while Pastor Olagunju Felix would serve as Secretary. Sulyman enjoined members of the Committee not to witch-hunt any individual or departments but to accelerate the recovery of debts that are being owed by various Advanced Coaching Centres and Private Tertiary Institutions in the state.

