Kwara inaugurates post-COVID-19 recovery committee

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated a seven-person commitee on Action Recovery Economic Stimulus Programme for Results (CARES) aimed at mitigating the effects of COVID -19 pandemic on vulnerable groups and medium and small scale enterprises.

The committee, which is a World Bank-backed initiative, was inaugurated late Tuesday in Ilorin, the state capital.
Members of the committee are Commissioner for Finance and Planning Finance and Planning/Team Lead (CARES), Oyeyemi Olasumbo Florence; Commissioner for Enterprises, Femi Agbaje; Technical Assistant on Agriculture to the Governor, Abdulqowiy A. Olododo; Senior Special Assistant on Non-governmental Affairs, Oloruntoyosi Thomas; KWASSIP’s Anchor, Mohammed Brimah; Head of Irrigation/Water Resources, MARD, Dr Busari Toyin Isiaka; and Ag. State Project Coordinator FADAMA, Adam Abdullahi.

Represented at the inauguration by the Finance Commissioner, AbdulRazaq called for diligence and dedication while carrying out the assignment, adding that the objective of the programme is to ensure protection of livelihood and food security for the poor and vulnerable families.
He said the programme also seeks to facilitate quick recovery of local economic activities through increasing cash transfers, food security and food supply chains for poor households, and enhance the capabilities of MSEs in the state.

