Kwara inaugurates teaching aids for School for Special Needs

Kwara State Govenor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to give priority attention to educational development in order to make the state great. AbdulRazaq gave the assurance yesterday at the inauguration of teaching aids and equipment for School with Special Needs located along the old Jebba road in Ilorin, the state capital. According to him, the renovation of the School for Special Needs and other schools across the state by his administration would be a continuous exercise. He urged the management of the School for Special Needs to ensure adequate protection of the equipment and teaching aids provided.

AbdulRazaq advised the students to make maximum use of the equipment and teaching aids to acquire the much desired knowledge and skills. In her speech, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, said the utilisation of the equipment would be made to follow ministerial guidelines so as to preserve their life span.

